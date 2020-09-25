Menu
Gloria J. HOLTZ
HOLTZ - Gloria J.
Of Alden, NY, April 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Holtz; dear mother of Robert L. (Mary Ellen) Holtz, Terri Holtz and Lori (David) Metz; loving grandmother of Adam, Joseph (Amanda), Nick (Amber) and Ben (Jamie); great-grandmother of Alexander, Carson, Dominic, Isaak, Brody, Bryce, Ava, Aidan, Benjamin, Joshua and Julianna; sister of Jackie (Richard) Mansfield and Elaine Sowinski. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Whistle Stop Inn, 1338 Exchange St., Alden, NY, on Saturday, September 26th at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Alden Fire Dept. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 25, 2020.
