MYLES - Gloria J.
Of Niagara Falls, entered into rest November 25, 2020. Devoted mother of Paris T. Richmond; loving daughter of the late J.C Myles Sr. and Hattie Bell Myles; dear sister of J.C. Jr. (Rose) Myles, Freddie Lee (Loraine) Myles, Barbara A. Myles, Diane Myles, Patsey A. (Michael) Thompson, Stanley (Sherrie Lawson) Myles, Michael Andrew (Brenda) Myles, Jackie Belinda Myles, and the late Raymond (Thyssen "Sweet" Thomas) Myles and Larry James Myles; cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is survived by many other relatives and friends. Gloria will be remembered as a mother and loving auntie to many extended loved ones. No prior visitation. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life due to COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences online may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.