POINTER - Gloria J.

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on November 20, 2020. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at 10 AM. Memorial Service to follow at 11 AM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave. Please adhere to NYS latest guidelines: practice social distancing, wear a mask at all times and obey attendance restrictions. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.