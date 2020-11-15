Jaros - Gloria (nee Costrine)
November 10, 2020, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of late Walter E. Jaros; devoted mother of Brett (Brittany) Jaros; cherished grandmother of Jordan Jaros; loving sister of Daniel (Corrine) Costrine, Joan (Charles) Hanny, and Lynn (John) Picano; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Monday, from 3-7 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. Where prayers will be held Tuesday, at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Lake Church, at 9:30 AM. In keeping with the health and safety of friends and family, please wear a mask and maintain social distance at all times. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Donations and condolences may be left at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.