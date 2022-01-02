JORDAN - Gloria R.
(nee Leavey)
December 27, 2021; beloved wife of the late Gerald C. Jordan; devoted mother of late Claudia (late David) Moran, Dennis (Janet) and Anthony (Kim) Jordan; cherished grandmother of Patrick, Amy, Katie, David, Clark, Shane and great-grandmother of Nicholas, Birdie and Teddy; dear sister of the late Geraldine, Lillian, Gladys, Imogene, and Buster; also survived by special niece Maureen Haynes and many other loving family members. No prior visitation. Family and Friends are invited to attend A Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site), 65 Ridgewood Road, Buffalo, Friday, January 7th, at 9:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.