KISS - Gloria A. (nee Kasprzak)
May 29, 2021, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Steven Kiss; dear mother of Preston J. and Stephen A. Kiss; sister of the late Wallace Kasper; sister-in-law of Sister Mary Irma Kiss RSM. Friends may call Thursday 10-1:30 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where the funeral service will follow at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.