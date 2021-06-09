Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gloria A. KISS
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
KISS - Gloria A. (nee Kasprzak)
May 29, 2021, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Steven Kiss; dear mother of Preston J. and Stephen A. Kiss; sister of the late Wallace Kasper; sister-in-law of Sister Mary Irma Kiss RSM. Friends may call Thursday 10-1:30 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where the funeral service will follow at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Jun
10
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.