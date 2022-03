McCARLEY - GloriaEntered into rest December 15, 2021. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11 AM - 12 Noon, at First Holy Temple Gospel Full Baptist Church, 703 Fillmore Avenue, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Pine Lawn Gardens, Cheektowaga, New York. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com