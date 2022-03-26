Menu
Gloria A. MORAN
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
Mar, 29 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MORAN - Gloria A. (nee Habdo)
March 24, 2022. Beloved wife of the late George M. Moran; dear mother of Michael (Melissa) and the late Michele and Gloria Jean; proud grandmother of Madelyn and Makayla; sister of Robert (Georgia) Habdo; longtime companion of Tom Friedman; and childhood best friend of Carmela Colucci; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation, Tuesday, 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence, Wednesday, 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Gloria was a Realtor with Stovroff & Herman and a long-time member at Brookfield Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Association. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2022.
Mar
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Mar
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church
10950 Main St., Clarence, NY
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
