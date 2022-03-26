MORAN - Gloria A. (nee Habdo)
March 24, 2022. Beloved wife of the late George M. Moran; dear mother of Michael (Melissa) and the late Michele and Gloria Jean; proud grandmother of Madelyn and Makayla; sister of Robert (Georgia) Habdo; longtime companion of Tom Friedman; and childhood best friend of Carmela Colucci; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation, Tuesday, 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence, Wednesday, 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Gloria was a Realtor with Stovroff & Herman and a long-time member at Brookfield Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Association. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2022.