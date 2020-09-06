Menu
Gloria REMBAS
REMBAS - Gloria
Of Akron, NY, back in the arms of Jesus on April 13, 2020, at age 71. Beloved daughter of late Joseph and Stella Rembas; cherished sister of Donna and late David Hahn; much loved Auntie to Denise (Brian) Masterson, Dawn (Patrick) Ostrowski, David (Laura) Hahn, Deborah (Douglas) Garrison; also survived by great-nieces and nephews. Gloria was a Registered Professional Nurse and worked for many years and retired from Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 12th, 10:00 AM at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 5771 Buell St., Akron, NY. Expressions of sympathy shared at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
