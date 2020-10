WALKER - Gloria S.(nee Schneider)October 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James G. Walker; loving mother of Michele (Donald) Carney, and the late Michael Walker; dear grandmother of James (Wendy), Kevin (Elisabeth) Pinkert, and Jason (Christina) Irvin; dearest great-grandmother of Allison, Emily, Cameron, Thomas, and Jonathan. Friends may call Sunday 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church. Funeral home capability restrictions may cause delays, masks required for church and funeral home. Memorials to Erie County SPCA. Share condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com