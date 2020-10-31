Menu
Gloria S. WALKER
WALKER - Gloria S.
(nee Schneider)
October 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James G. Walker; loving mother of Michele (Donald) Carney, and the late Michael Walker; dear grandmother of James (Wendy), Kevin (Elisabeth) Pinkert, and Jason (Christina) Irvin; dearest great-grandmother of Allison, Emily, Cameron, Thomas, and Jonathan. Friends may call Sunday 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church. Funeral home capability restrictions may cause delays, masks required for church and funeral home. Memorials to Erie County SPCA. Share condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
