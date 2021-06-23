SAFEE - Gloria A. (nee Carriero)
June 21, 2021, age 96. Beloved wife of the late William F. Safee; loving mother of William (Melody) Safee, Jr., James (Shari) Safee, Kristine (late Robert) George, Barbara (Stephen) Stouter, and the late Rebecca Safee; loving grandmother of Daniel (Anastasia) Safee, Susannah Safee, Jennifer (Caleb) Krohn, Vincent Safee, Stephen Stouter, Jr., Patrick Stouter, William George, and the late Richard Safee and five great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Gerald (Esther) Carriero; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 4-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited Friday at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the OLV Human Services, 790 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218. Share memories and condolences on Gloria's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.