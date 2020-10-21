Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gloria SASKOWSKI
1929 - 2020
BORN
November 2, 1929
DIED
October 17, 2020
SASKOWSKI - Gloria (nee Wolski)
Of Depew, NY, October 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Sr.; loving mother of Paul (Donna), Neal (Janet), Alan (Mary), Daniel Jr. (Kimberly), Jerome (late Denise), Mary Jo and Ann (Darrell) Shelton; dearest grandmother of fourteen; great-grandmother of seven; sister of the late Eugene (late Virginia) Wolski; sister-in-law of Helen Falter and Alexis Saskowski; predeceased by other in-laws; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday, from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Depew, NY, Saturday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lord of Life Daycare Center. Please share your online condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY 14086
Oct
24
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish
, Depew, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
To all of the Saskowski family. I'm sorry for your loss. My prayers and condolences for all of you. May God wrap his arms around all of your family
Cathleen Ross
Friend
October 20, 2020
I never met Mrs. Saskowsi , but Annie told me all kinds of wonderful stories. My heart goes to you all! She was a light to many that knew her. I know she is teaching some beautiful Polish songs to the angels!!
Kelly Osborne
Acquaintance
October 20, 2020
a loved one
October 20, 2020
Words cannot express our gratitude enough, for being the best mom a person could ask for. You won't be able to rest just yet, because the welcoming party on the other side will be enormous. Enjoy the family reunion/block party/ polkafest waiting for you, you've earned it.

Jerry, Jacob and Joshua
Jerry Saskowski
Family
October 20, 2020