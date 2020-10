SASKOWSKI - Gloria (nee Wolski)Of Depew, NY, October 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Sr.; loving mother of Paul (Donna), Neal (Janet), Alan (Mary), Daniel Jr. (Kimberly), Jerome (late Denise), Mary Jo and Ann (Darrell) Shelton; dearest grandmother of fourteen; great-grandmother of seven; sister of the late Eugene (late Virginia) Wolski; sister-in-law of Helen Falter and Alexis Saskowski; predeceased by other in-laws; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday, from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Depew, NY, Saturday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lord of Life Daycare Center. Please share your online condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com