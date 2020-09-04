Menu
Gloria T. Jankowski
Jankowski - Gloria T.
(nee Sobczak)
August 30, 2020; beloved wife of the late Norbert Jankowski; devoted mother of Robert Jankowski, and Carolyn (John) Porreca; loving grandmother of Kristopher (Tracy) Jankowski, and Jennifer Porreca; great-grandmother of
Dominik, and Dylan; cherished daughter of the late Walter and late Frances (nee Zablonski) Sobczak; dear sister of Alice (late Stanley) Jankowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden) Monday, at 9:30 AM and at St. John XXIII Parish (Corner of Arcade and Harlem Rd.) at 10 AM. Visitation Sunday, from 3-7 PM. Condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
