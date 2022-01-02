WEBER - Gloria A. (nee O'Connell)
Passed away on December 31, 2021, beloved wife of the late Henry "Harry" Weber; dear mother of Carol (Daniel) Tamul, Mary Beth (Donald) Einhouse, Kathleen (Randy) Huffman; loving grandmother of Daniel, Joseph, Mackenzie, Donald Jr., Benjamin, Allison, Robert, Jessica and David; great-grandmother of seven; sister of Ruth O'Connell, William (Rosemary) O'Connell and the late Edward (late Jane) and late Lorraine O'Connell; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will be present on Wednesday, January 5th, from 5-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Rd., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 6th, at 10 AM at St. Bernadette's Church in Orchard Park, NY (please assemble at church). The interment will follow the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery. Gloria was a typist with the Buffalo Board of Education for 25 years. She was an avid bowler and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.