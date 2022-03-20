Menu
Gloria M. WILSON
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
WILSON - Gloria M.
(nee Genius)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 14, 2022. A proud native of Kingston, Jamaica, immigrating to the United States where she met and married her husband the late Marcellus Wilson. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by a daughter, Carlene Kismeth (Michael) Coote; son, Garfield (Lorraine) Wright; grandchildren, Danielle and Dominique Coote, Ethan and Tia Wright; great-grandchildren, Skyler and Merlique. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan, on Saturday, March 26 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM, a Memorial Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at
www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Mar
26
Memorial service
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
I miss your laughter and smile. I miss the hostess twinkee cakes you served and my 11th birthday party at your home
Delano Grant
Family
March 21, 2022
I miss your laughter and wonderful personality
Donna (Vera) Grant
Family
March 21, 2022
