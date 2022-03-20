WILSON - Gloria M.(nee Genius)Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 14, 2022. A proud native of Kingston, Jamaica, immigrating to the United States where she met and married her husband the late Marcellus Wilson. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by a daughter, Carlene Kismeth (Michael) Coote; son, Garfield (Lorraine) Wright; grandchildren, Danielle and Dominique Coote, Ethan and Tia Wright; great-grandchildren, Skyler and Merlique. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan, on Saturday, March 26 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM, a Memorial Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at