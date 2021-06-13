MOYER - Glorie B.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest June 7, 2021. Loving daughter of the late Frederick Moyer and Bertha (late Frederick) Thompson; dear sister of Louie (Trudy) Moyer, Penny (late Barry) Cummings, Gary Moyer, Mandie Moyer and the late Herby Moyer, Dean Moyer and Darla "Dee Dee" Moyer; stepsister of Margo Haney; beloved aunt of Jean, Marie, Frederick, Danielle, Mark, Renee, Rachel, Jen, Carrie, Dawn, Debbie, Dean Jr., Brooke and Adrien; fond cousin of Debbie and David; also survived by other nieces, nephews, cousins and her four adoring cats. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday (June 15th) from 6-7 PM. A Memorial Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Glorie's name to the SPCA of Erie County. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.