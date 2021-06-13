Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glorie B. MOYER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
MOYER - Glorie B.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest June 7, 2021. Loving daughter of the late Frederick Moyer and Bertha (late Frederick) Thompson; dear sister of Louie (Trudy) Moyer, Penny (late Barry) Cummings, Gary Moyer, Mandie Moyer and the late Herby Moyer, Dean Moyer and Darla "Dee Dee" Moyer; stepsister of Margo Haney; beloved aunt of Jean, Marie, Frederick, Danielle, Mark, Renee, Rachel, Jen, Carrie, Dawn, Debbie, Dean Jr., Brooke and Adrien; fond cousin of Debbie and David; also survived by other nieces, nephews, cousins and her four adoring cats. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday (June 15th) from 6-7 PM. A Memorial Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Glorie's name to the SPCA of Erie County. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
15
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.