BELSCHER - GordonAge 80, of Springville, NY passed away on September 16, 2020. Friends may call on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11 AM, at the St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville. Condolences may be offered at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com