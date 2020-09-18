Menu
Gordon BELSCHER
BELSCHER - Gordon
Age 80, of Springville, NY passed away on September 16, 2020. Friends may call on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11 AM, at the St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville. Condolences may be offered at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 18, 2020.
