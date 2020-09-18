BELSCHER - Gordon
Age 80, of Springville, NY passed away on September 16, 2020. Friends may call on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11 AM, at the St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville. Condolences may be offered at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 18, 2020.