BUGENHAGEN - Gordon C.
March 20, 2021, age 98. Beloved husband of the late Dora (nee Pless) Bugenhagen; devoted father of Roger (Kathleen), Diane Chalmers, Rodney (late Susan) and the late Gerald; loving grandfather of Michael, Eric, David (Katie), Corey (Grace), Christopher (Lisa), Andrea (Joe), Kate, and seven great-grandchildren; predeceased by two siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorials may be made in Gordon's memory to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 7720 Goodrich Rd., Clarence Center, NY 14032. Arrangements by (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Gordon's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.