Gordon J. "Gordy" SHEFFER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
SHEFFER - Gordon J. "Gordy"
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest February 27, 2021. Beloved husband of 57 years to Kathleen A. (nee Gallagher) Sheffer; devoted father of Mary Sheffer, Sarah (Kenneth) Raab, Susan (Kevin) Hildebrand and Gordon (Courtney) Sheffer; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Thomas, Kathleen, Nathan, Mary, Rachel, Ava, Everett, Vienna, Oliver, and Cove; loving son of the late Francis "Elmer" and Rachel "Ruth" (nee Thexton) Sheffer; dear brother of the late Margaret (late Arlie) Holmes, late Ronald (Nancy) Sheffer, and the late Alma (late Robert) Romine; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at olshop.org. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Gordon was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was a member of the Matthew Glab Post #1477. He was also a well-known pig farmer in Orchard Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gordon's memory to the Erie County 4H Club. Gordon was the best husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
3148 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
Sorry to hear of Gordy's passing. We had some good times working together at the town. God Bless.
David Dubbert
March 1, 2021
My heart is so sad that my dear friend Gordy is gone. Our condolences to the Sheffer family! He sure did love his family. Gordy was a great guy and one of my dads best friends! He will be truly missed especially by our family (especially my dad). Love to you all.
Bridget and Carl Smith
February 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy Kathy to you and your family. Gordon was good family man & friend. I will never forget the trips to the farm to pick up our Thanksgiving turkey. For the Burke family that was like going on vacation.!! Rest In Peace Gordon. Love, Susie & Joe Bartosik
Susan Bartosik
February 28, 2021
Susan Bartosik
February 28, 2021
Dad, our hearts are broken. Always say good night or see you later never say good bye.
Susie
February 28, 2021
Susie
February 28, 2021
