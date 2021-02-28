SHEFFER - Gordon J. "Gordy"
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest February 27, 2021. Beloved husband of 57 years to Kathleen A. (nee Gallagher) Sheffer; devoted father of Mary Sheffer, Sarah (Kenneth) Raab, Susan (Kevin) Hildebrand and Gordon (Courtney) Sheffer; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Thomas, Kathleen, Nathan, Mary, Rachel, Ava, Everett, Vienna, Oliver, and Cove; loving son of the late Francis "Elmer" and Rachel "Ruth" (nee Thexton) Sheffer; dear brother of the late Margaret (late Arlie) Holmes, late Ronald (Nancy) Sheffer, and the late Alma (late Robert) Romine; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at olshop.org
. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Gordon was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was a member of the Matthew Glab Post #1477. He was also a well-known pig farmer in Orchard Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gordon's memory to the Erie County 4H Club. Gordon was the best husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.