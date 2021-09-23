Menu
Gordon E. VOSS
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
VOSS - Gordon E.
September 20, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Ilene (nee Erismann); dear father of Patricia (Bradley) deMontfort, Linda (John) Caveney and Thomas (Audrey) Voss; loving grandfather of five granddaughters and two great-granddaughters; beloved brother of David (Elaine) and Peter Voss and predeceased by one sister, Earlene Voss; also survived by several nieces, nephews and many grand-dogs. Visitation Saturday 1-4 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where services will follow at 4 PM. Gordon was a US Marine Corps veteran and Eagle Scout. He loved the outdoors, dogs, and could fix anything. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or the Young Mens Assoc. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran, Lancaster. Please share condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Sep
25
Service
4:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RICH AND I ARE SO SAD TO HEAR OF THE PASSING OF OUR GREAT FRIEND GORDIE, HE WAS ALWAYS SO NICE AND SUCH AN INSPIRATION TO ALL. WE LOVED HIM. WE ALSO LOVED HIS DOG SAM, HE WILL BE REMEMBERED AS A FINE GENTLEMEN. PLEASE ACCEPT OUR SYMPATHY. WE ARE SO SORRY WE DID NOT ATTEND THE WAKE, WE DID NOT FIND OUT IN TIME. GOD BLESS YOU GORDIE, YOU ARE IN MY PRAYERS DAILY.
KATHY AND RICH RIGGLE
October 9, 2021
Sorry for your loss, sending thoughts and prayers.....Classmates of Linda.. DHS 73"
Marlies and Richard Wesolowski
School
September 25, 2021
My dearest friend Mr. Gordon... With a heavy heart I found out today you finally finished the final puzzle piece of life! And your journey on earth is done. :'0( How does one put into a few words just how special you are to them when there our not enough words to express what a broken heart feels at this time. Our friendship has weathered many of life ups & downs but your sunny smile always was the light of my day. Rocky will greatly miss you & all the belly rubs and treats. You will always have a special place in my heart. Make sure you & Sam watch over Rocky, me and your baby girl Dolly. Love you & Miss Dawn & Rocky Love
Dawn Cefali Love
September 24, 2021
