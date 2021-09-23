VOSS - Gordon E.
September 20, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Ilene (nee Erismann); dear father of Patricia (Bradley) deMontfort, Linda (John) Caveney and Thomas (Audrey) Voss; loving grandfather of five granddaughters and two great-granddaughters; beloved brother of David (Elaine) and Peter Voss and predeceased by one sister, Earlene Voss; also survived by several nieces, nephews and many grand-dogs. Visitation Saturday 1-4 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where services will follow at 4 PM. Gordon was a US Marine Corps veteran and Eagle Scout. He loved the outdoors, dogs, and could fix anything. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or the Young Mens Assoc. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran, Lancaster. Please share condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2021.