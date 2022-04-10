Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gordon H. WOELFEL
ABOUT
North Tonawanda High School
FUNERAL HOME
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
5893 Hoover Road
Sanborn, NY
WOELFEL - Gordon H.
Of Sanborn, NY, April 4, 2022. Husband of Rose Marie [Piasecki] Woelfel, father of Gerald (Suzanne Freehauf) Woelfel, Roberta (Chris Copper) Sherwood and the late Michelle Woelfel, grandfather of Brandon (Cassie) and Kaleigh Sherwood, great-grandfather of Raegan, also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Dale Woelfel and Diane (Joe) Czochara. A celebration of his life will be held at a time to be announced. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Sanborn, NY. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.