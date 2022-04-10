WOELFEL - Gordon H.
Of Sanborn, NY, April 4, 2022. Husband of Rose Marie [Piasecki] Woelfel, father of Gerald (Suzanne Freehauf) Woelfel, Roberta (Chris Copper) Sherwood and the late Michelle Woelfel, grandfather of Brandon (Cassie) and Kaleigh Sherwood, great-grandfather of Raegan, also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Dale Woelfel and Diane (Joe) Czochara. A celebration of his life will be held at a time to be announced. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Sanborn, NY. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
, for guest register.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.