ASWAD - Grace Bishara
Of Grand Island, NY, April 17, 2022. Wife of the late Very Rev. Fr. George (Richard) Aswad; mother of Lynn (George) Wood, Laura (Jeff) Colyer, Louise (William) Snyder, Lisa (Michael) Dudley, and Lana Dudley; blessed grandmother of Jessica (Tracy), Jeana, Matthew, Andrew, Ryan (of blessed memory), Rachel, Kara, Eric, Amber, and Alyssa; great-grandmother of Andrew and Jeffrey; sister of Judy (late Jack) Manoukian, Kamil (Carol) Bishara, the late William (late Diane) and Joseph Bishara. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Her family will be present on Sunday from 3-7 PM at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1073 Saunders Settlement Road, Niagara Falls, NY, where Funeral Services will be held on Bright, Monday at 10 AM, with the Very Rev. Raphael Barberg officiating. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in Grace's name to St. George Antiochian Church. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Niagara Falls, NY. Visit online at www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 21, 2022.