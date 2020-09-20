BLUESTONE - Grace
September 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Bluestone; mother of Judith Bluestone, Barbara Spinder and the late Richard Bluestone; grandmother of Jessica and Daniel. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday at 10:30 AM at White Chapel Memorial Park, 3210 Niagara Falls Blvd., 14228. Due to NYS COVID Regulations, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed to attend. Memorials may be made to Buffalo Hadassah, Hospice Foundation or any first responders. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com
