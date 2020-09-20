Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Grace BLUESTONE
BLUESTONE - Grace
September 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Bluestone; mother of Judith Bluestone, Barbara Spinder and the late Richard Bluestone; grandmother of Jessica and Daniel. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday at 10:30 AM at White Chapel Memorial Park, 3210 Niagara Falls Blvd., 14228. Due to NYS COVID Regulations, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed to attend. Memorials may be made to Buffalo Hadassah, Hospice Foundation or any first responders. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.