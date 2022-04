BRADLEY - Grace "Kelly"

(nee Alaimo)

September 23, 2021. Memorial Service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, NY, 11 AM, TODAY. Devoted mother to Paul (Deborah); grandmother to Kim (Kevin), Amber (Matt) and Paul David (Alyssa); great-grandmother to Nollie, Kaylee, Violet, Noah, Archer and one to come; sister of Mary, the late Michael Accoridno, late John Alaimo (Evelyn); beloved twin sister to Charlie (Carol); survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 25, 2021.