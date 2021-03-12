SISTER GRACE CASCIA SSJ - formerly Sister Ann Christine
March 11, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Christy and Anna DeMaria Cascia; sister of Donata (late Raymond) Battista and the late Myron "Bud" (late Millie) Cascia; survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews, and Sisters in religious community. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 4975 Strickler, Clarence, NY 14301. Please share your condolences with the family online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2021.