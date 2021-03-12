Menu
Sister GRACE CASCIA SSJ
SISTER GRACE CASCIA SSJ - formerly Sister Ann Christine
March 11, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Christy and Anna DeMaria Cascia; sister of Donata (late Raymond) Battista and the late Myron "Bud" (late Millie) Cascia; survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews, and Sisters in religious community. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 4975 Strickler, Clarence, NY 14301. Please share your condolences with the family online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2021.
rest in peace sister i know you from st joes in dunkirk you were so nice to all of the kids that loved you your now an angel in heaven with the lord
sandy folts
March 16, 2021
My sympathy to the family at this time. Sr, Grace,and I met while working @ OLV hospital, she as a nurse & I in the clinical lab many years ago.I always admired her spirit and good nature. May she rest in peace in the Arms of Jesus.
Rosemarie Bonare
March 15, 2021
My condolences, I am so sorry to hear of Sister Grace´s passing. She was a wonderful, kind, and loving lady. I have so many fond memories of Sister Grace throughout the years that myself and my family will cherish forever. We love you Sister Grace. In Deep Sorrow, Jean Marie Dickey
Jean Marie Dickey
March 15, 2021
I have many happy memories of Sister Grace from my days OLV. My condolences to her family. May she rest in eternal peace
Linda Crowley
March 13, 2021
My Condolences to the Family. Cousin Gracie every year send me a card at Christmas Time.
Gary DeMaria
March 12, 2021
I am sad to hear of Sister's passing.. Eternal Rest grant upon her, O Lord, and let perpetuate; light shine upon her. May her +soul and all the poor souls rest in peace, +AMEN.
Mrs Adrienne Szatkowski
March 12, 2021
Our deepest condolences to your entire family on the loss of Sister Grace . She was always so wonderful to our family and we loved her very much . May she rest in peace . Prayers for you all .
The Cartenuto Family
March 12, 2021
