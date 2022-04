SISTER GRACE CASCIA SSJ - formerly Sister Ann ChristineMarch 11, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Christy and Anna DeMaria Cascia; sister of Donata (late Raymond) Battista and the late Myron "Bud" (late Millie) Cascia; survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews, and Sisters in religious community. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 4975 Strickler, Clarence, NY 14301. Please share your condolences with the family online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com