EDDY - Grace A. (nee Fleck)December 19, 2020, age 74, beloved mother of Nile Eddy, Pamela (Mark Smalls) Przybylak, David (Valerie) Eddy and Michael Eddy; loving grandmother of thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of Philip (Lena) Fleck, Donovan "Butch" (Janice) Fleck, Robert Fleck, Donna (Richard) Sankey and Antoinette (Richard) Day; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com