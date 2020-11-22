Menu
Grace KELLER
KELLER - Grace
On November 14 in Arlington, VA, Grace Czwojdak Keller, 84, a Buffalo native. Mother of Anne (Mark) Saulter, Patricia (Michael) Patetta, Stephanie Keller and Anthony (Catrin) Keller; grandmother of five; sister of Barbara; cousin of Theresa (Joseph) Dombrowski of Buffalo and Frank Polak of Pittsford; and wife of the late John Keller. Graveside service Saturday in Chapel Hill, NC. For full obituary: hallwynne.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
