LEBRON - Grace T.
(nee Muscarella)
September 21, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Jeronimo V. Lebron; devoted mother of Teresa Dolphin, Kathleen (late Michael) McCalla, Diane Summers and Sharon Lebron; cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; devoted sister of Frank Muscarella; aunt of many nieces and nephews; also survived by Daniel Summers and Ramon Luciano Jr. The family will be present Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry St.) where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.