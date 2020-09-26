LICHTENBERGER - Grace

(nee Barile)

September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sherwood L. Lichtenberger; dear mother of Mark (Joyce) and Michael (Judy) Lichtenberger; grandmother of Brian Lichtenberger, Jessica Troncone, Mary Grace Lichtenberger, Sarah Sterling and the late Mark Lichtenberger; survived by seven great-grandchildren; predeceased by two sisters and one brother; survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 Williams St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Saturday 5-8 PM. Funeral Service at 7:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please be mindful that face coverings and six foot separation is required at all times.





