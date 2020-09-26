Menu
Grace LICHTENBERGER
LICHTENBERGER - Grace
(nee Barile)
September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sherwood L. Lichtenberger; dear mother of Mark (Joyce) and Michael (Judy) Lichtenberger; grandmother of Brian Lichtenberger, Jessica Troncone, Mary Grace Lichtenberger, Sarah Sterling and the late Mark Lichtenberger; survived by seven great-grandchildren; predeceased by two sisters and one brother; survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 Williams St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Saturday 5-8 PM. Funeral Service at 7:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please be mindful that face coverings and six foot separation is required at all times.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14227
Sep
26
Funeral service
7:30p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14227
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
