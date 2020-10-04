MUFFOLETTO - Grace M.
(nee Kuehlewind)
Of Lancaster, NY, formerly of Darien Center, NY, October 2, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Muffoletto; dearest daughter of the late William (late Gladys) and the late Gertrude Kuehlewind; sister of Pearl (Irv) Johnson and the late William (late Ethel) Kuehlewind and the late Chauncy "Don" (late Mary Jane) Peters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Tuesday, from 11-12 PM, where Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon. Please be mindful that face coverings and 6 ft separation is required at all times. Memorials may be made to the Cowlesville Baptist Church, 798 Church St., Cowlesville, NY 14037.