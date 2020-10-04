Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Grace M. MUFFOLETTO
1922 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1922
DIED
October 2, 2020
MUFFOLETTO - Grace M.
(nee Kuehlewind)
Of Lancaster, NY, formerly of Darien Center, NY, October 2, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Muffoletto; dearest daughter of the late William (late Gladys) and the late Gertrude Kuehlewind; sister of Pearl (Irv) Johnson and the late William (late Ethel) Kuehlewind and the late Chauncy "Don" (late Mary Jane) Peters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Tuesday, from 11-12 PM, where Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon. Please be mindful that face coverings and 6 ft separation is required at all times. Memorials may be made to the Cowlesville Baptist Church, 798 Church St., Cowlesville, NY 14037. Share your condolences online at www.meyerfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Oct
6
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.