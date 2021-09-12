MOLS - Grace (nee Jaeger)
September 2, 2021, Grace died peacefully after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Mols; loving mother of Karen (Buz) Miranda, Robin (Cecilia) Mols and Jeffrey (Claudia Staines) Mols; cherished grandmother of Bridgitt Borek, Chris and (Joni) Eades, Elizabeth (Steve) Lansing, Alexis Racloz and Caitanya Mols; great-grandmother of nine; sister of the late Dorothy Jaeger Scott, H. Jack Jaeger and Robert Jaeger. If desired, donations in Grace's name may be made to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. A Funeral Service will be held October 9, 2021 at 11 AM, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4007 Main St., Amherst, 14226. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.