Grace MOLS
FUNERAL HOME
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
MOLS - Grace (nee Jaeger)
September 2, 2021, Grace died peacefully after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Mols; loving mother of Karen (Buz) Miranda, Robin (Cecilia) Mols and Jeffrey (Claudia Staines) Mols; cherished grandmother of Bridgitt Borek, Chris and (Joni) Eades, Elizabeth (Steve) Lansing, Alexis Racloz and Caitanya Mols; great-grandmother of nine; sister of the late Dorothy Jaeger Scott, H. Jack Jaeger and Robert Jaeger. If desired, donations in Grace's name may be made to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. A Funeral Service will be held October 9, 2021 at 11 AM, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4007 Main St., Amherst, 14226. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
4007 Main St., Amherst, NY
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
The most classy women I have ever known! I will miss you Auntie Grace.
Sharon Jaeger
Family
September 12, 2021
