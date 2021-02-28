NOSKY - Grace T. (nee Neu)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on February 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jerome F. Nosky; devoted mother of Jerome T. Nosky, Mary A. Nosky, Dianne (Brian) Egan, William (Lynn) Nosky, and Grace (Paul) Collins; cherished grandmother of Sean (Amanda), Christopher (Liz), Ashley, Emily, Michael, William, Patrick, Jack, and Mollie; loving daughter of the late Agnes (nee O'Brien) and William Neu; dear sister of the late Frances Zak, late Agnes Steen, late Anna Maryniewski, late William Neu, late Dorothy Mays, and the late Jack Neu; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private Services were held by the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Mrs. Nosky's family would like to thank the staff of OLV Nursing Home for all of their loving care with Grace. Please leave condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.