PARHAM - Grace Elizabeth(nee Barnes)Entered into rest September 10, 2021. Beloved companion of 54 years to Janie F. Glenn; mother of Sharon Washington of Jacksonville, FL and Stephan Parham of Buffalo, NY; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 10 AM - 11 AM at Mount Aaron Baptist Church, 540 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Reverend Dwayne Jones officiating. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Sloan Comfort Care Home, 17 Gierlach St., Sloan, NY 14212. Arrangements by Thomas T. Edwards Funeral HOME, INC.