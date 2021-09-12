Menu
Grace Elizabeth PARHAM
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
PARHAM - Grace Elizabeth
(nee Barnes)
Entered into rest September 10, 2021. Beloved companion of 54 years to Janie F. Glenn; mother of Sharon Washington of Jacksonville, FL and Stephan Parham of Buffalo, NY; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 10 AM - 11 AM at Mount Aaron Baptist Church, 540 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, where funeral services will immediately follow. Reverend Dwayne Jones officiating. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Sloan Comfort Care Home, 17 Gierlach St., Sloan, NY 14212. Arrangements by Thomas T. Edwards Funeral HOME, INC. Please share condolences at
www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mount Aaron Baptist Church
540 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY
Sep
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mount Aaron Baptist Church
540 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
Such A Great Lady Rest In Peace
Poochie
Friend
September 14, 2021
It was a pleasure knowing you rest in peace.
carla hanson
Friend
September 13, 2021
My condolences to the family. I´m so sorry for your loss of such a gentle spirit. A classy lady. She will be deeply missed.
Pat Burks
September 13, 2021
My Condolences To The Family Grace Will Truly Be Missed Love You
Karen Garner
September 12, 2021
