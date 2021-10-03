Menu
Grace M. SCHAEFER
SCHAEFER - Grace M.
(nee Russo)
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into eternal rest on September 26, 2021, age 74; beloved wife of the late Wayne P. Schaefer; loving sister of Ann L. (Michael) Criscitiello and the late Vito Russo; cherished aunt of Michael J. (Christina) Criscitiello, Ashley L. Criscitiello, and Vito A. Russo; adored great aunt of Michael S., Sergio C., and Valentina A. Criscitiello; also survived by many cousins and friends, particularly the late Dennis Pikowski. Grace was a devoted teacher in the Buffalo School System, specializing in early childhood education. She was an equally passionate administrator, serving as Director of Early Childhood Programs and Principle of School 54. Grace was a unique person and lived life to the fullest. She loved traveling, vacations, cruises and perhaps most of all, shopping. Funeral services held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Grace's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Sep
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Blessed Trinity Church
317 Leroy Ave., Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grace you were named Grace and you did everything with wonderful "Grace". You helped so many people while you were here on earth. May God celebrate your Grace, and maybe you can see your Family, Friends, and Angles....all up in Heaven with you....you have made all of us still on Earth so Grateful for have been Blessed with having know you and YOUR GRACE. May God Magnify Your Soul. Sandee Lorenzo Horton
Sandee Lorenzo Horton
Friend
October 1, 2021
Grace was my friend years ago an so glad got to see her recently. I´m so sad for her family she is a beautiful person God will love to see an bless her
Cosi Rofot
September 29, 2021
Heartbreaking news. Loved working for Grace , always selfless and caring of others first.
Brian Naffky
Friend
September 29, 2021
