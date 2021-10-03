Grace you were named Grace and you did everything with wonderful "Grace". You helped so many people while you were here on earth. May God celebrate your Grace, and maybe you can see your Family, Friends, and Angles....all up in Heaven with you....you have made all of us still on Earth so Grateful for have been Blessed with having know you and YOUR GRACE. May God Magnify Your Soul. Sandee Lorenzo Horton

Sandee Lorenzo Horton Friend October 1, 2021