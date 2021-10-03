SCHAEFER - Grace M.
(nee Russo)
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into eternal rest on September 26, 2021, age 74; beloved wife of the late Wayne P. Schaefer; loving sister of Ann L. (Michael) Criscitiello and the late Vito Russo; cherished aunt of Michael J. (Christina) Criscitiello, Ashley L. Criscitiello, and Vito A. Russo; adored great aunt of Michael S., Sergio C., and Valentina A. Criscitiello; also survived by many cousins and friends, particularly the late Dennis Pikowski. Grace was a devoted teacher in the Buffalo School System, specializing in early childhood education. She was an equally passionate administrator, serving as Director of Early Childhood Programs and Principle of School 54. Grace was a unique person and lived life to the fullest. She loved traveling, vacations, cruises and perhaps most of all, shopping. Funeral services held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Grace's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.