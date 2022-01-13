BINEYARD - Gregory

Age 65, of Buffalo, NY. January 3rd, 2022. Beloved son of late Norman L. Bineyard Sr., and Alice Bineyard. Loving brother of Norman Jr. (Denise). Sister Norma Jean Hudson. Preceded in death by sisters Sheilah (Leonard) Russell, Sylvia and Sharon Bineyard. Devoted father of Gregory Jr., and Brandon Bennard. Loving grandfather of Jalina, Shawn, Gregory III, and Giselle. Service will be January 15th, at The Agape AME Church, under Pastor Willie Pulliam, 224 Northland, Buffalo, NY, at 11 AM. Covid protocol will be in place.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.