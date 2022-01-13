Menu
Gregory BINEYARD
BINEYARD - Gregory
Age 65, of Buffalo, NY. January 3rd, 2022. Beloved son of late Norman L. Bineyard Sr., and Alice Bineyard. Loving brother of Norman Jr. (Denise). Sister Norma Jean Hudson. Preceded in death by sisters Sheilah (Leonard) Russell, Sylvia and Sharon Bineyard. Devoted father of Gregory Jr., and Brandon Bennard. Loving grandfather of Jalina, Shawn, Gregory III, and Giselle. Service will be January 15th, at The Agape AME Church, under Pastor Willie Pulliam, 224 Northland, Buffalo, NY, at 11 AM. Covid protocol will be in place.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Service
11:00a.m.
The Agape AME Church
224 Northland, Buffalo, NY
Sincere Condolences to your entire family. We loved Greg and will always remember our special times remembering my best man.
Robert & Tracy Montgomery
Friend
January 24, 2022
