Gregory L. GORCICA
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Gorcica - Gregory L.
Peacefully September 5, 2021, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Colette A. (nee DiMartino) Gorcica; devoted son of the late Daniel and Helen (nee Bevaque) Gorcica; cherished brother to Joseph (Faith) Kencel, Daniel (Gloria) Gorcica, and Jeffrey (Michele) Gorcica; and his little buddy, Gizmo; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, one great-nephew Bryson, and close friends. Friends received Tuesday, September 14 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, September 15, at 11 AM, at Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, NY 14075. Please assemble at the church.
Flowers gratefully accepted. Donations
in Gregory's name may also be made to
the Healthwell Foundation and Hospice
Buffalo. For online condolences, flowers, and donations, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY
Sep
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY
Sep
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Watermark Wesleyan Church
4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cathy and Dave Moteyunas
September 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss Colette.
bob borodzik
September 13, 2021
