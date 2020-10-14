HAREZGA - Gregory J.

October 13, 2020, age 67, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 35 years to Deborah A. (nee Suflita) Harezga; dearest father of Nicholas Harezga; son of the late John and Virginia (nee Polowy) Harezga; brother of James (Marilyn) and Joseph Harezga; also, survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, October 15th, from 3-6 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at Queen of Martyrs Church at 11 AM. (Please assemble at Church). Mr. Harezga was a retiree of USPS. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to either Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or Felician Sisters, 600 Doat St., Buffalo 14211.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.