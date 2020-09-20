Menu
Gregory L. FORD
FORD - Gregory L.
Of Orchard Park, NY, September 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra (Krueger); loving father of Johnathon G., Angela L., Sarah J., Abbagail L., Kurt E., Richard L., James M., and Timothy M.. Brother of Patti Conger; son of Gerald and the late Beverly Ford; grandfather of Jasmynn, Jakob, Annabeth, Kayleigh, Hannah, Jayla and Noah. No prior visitation. Services held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
