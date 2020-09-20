FORD - Gregory L.
Of Orchard Park, NY, September 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra (Krueger); loving father of Johnathon G., Angela L., Sarah J., Abbagail L., Kurt E., Richard L., James M., and Timothy M.. Brother of Patti Conger; son of Gerald and the late Beverly Ford; grandfather of Jasmynn, Jakob, Annabeth, Kayleigh, Hannah, Jayla and Noah. No prior visitation. Services held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.