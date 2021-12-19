RIP little brother. I just got "you" back in my life a few years ago, only to lose you again. Your words...."Life sucks sometimes". I will always hold you in my heart. If it weren't for you, Lisa and Anthony, I would not be w chuck right now. I promise to do what we said we were going to do....share a bottle of wine at Hillcrest....Me, you, Mom and Dad. I love you. Please hugs to Mom and Dad. Til I see you again, Babe. I love you forever.

Denise December 19, 2021