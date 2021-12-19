LIVECCHI - Gregory J. Age 53, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA and Orchard Park, NY, passed away unexpectedly on December 13, 2021. Beloved son of the late John and Norma Jean (Woodell) Livecchi; stepson of Dorothy Livecchi; loving father of Anthony (Leah) Livecchi; brother of Denise (Chuck) Kirkpatrick; stepbrother of Michael (Kelly Ryan) Bartunek; partner of Deva Ballantyne; former spouse of Lisa Boyer; also survived by a large extended family and many close friends. Greg loved fishing, living in the sunshine state, being the life of the party, wearing his signature bandana, jeans, flannel, and boots, and most of all, his family. A private service will be held at a later date.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
17 Entries
Prayers to Denise, Anthony, Michael Adam, and families. May you find comfort In the good memories you have of Greg.
Barb and Michael Baltrinic
December 22, 2021
Worked with Greg this summer. He knew a lot about ultrasound. Was great with patients and wanted to do a good job. Praying for peace for his family. Only knew him for a short time but he was liked by our whole team. We are heartbroken for you all.
Shawn Bailey
Work
December 19, 2021
Denise
December 19, 2021
Denise
December 19, 2021
Denise
December 19, 2021
Denise
December 19, 2021
Denise
December 19, 2021
Denise
December 19, 2021
Denise
December 19, 2021
RIP little brother. I just got "you" back in my life a few years ago, only to lose you again. Your words...."Life sucks sometimes". I will always hold you in my heart. If it weren't for you, Lisa and Anthony, I would not be w chuck right now. I promise to do what we said we were going to do....share a bottle of wine at Hillcrest....Me, you, Mom and Dad. I love you. Please hugs to Mom and Dad. Til I see you again, Babe. I love you forever.