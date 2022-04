MANKOWSKI - GregoryOf Hamburg, entered into rest March 13, 2021. Beloved husband of Karen M. (nee Chojnacki) Mankowski; devoted father of Mark (Deanne) Mankowski, Cheryl (Sean) Troutman, Jennifer (Timothy) Graesser and Christopher (Jessica) Mankowski; cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Mark, Kaitlyn, Addison, Emma, Elise, Jackson and Claire; loving son of the late Casimer and Dorothy Mankowski; brother of the late Karen (David) Dvorak; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park at a later date. Mr. Mankowski served in the United States Air Force. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com