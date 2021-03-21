MANKOWSKI - Gregory
Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 13, 2021. Beloved husband of Karen M. (nee Chojnacki) Mankowski; devoted father of Mark (Deanne) Mankowski, Cheryl (Sean) Troutman, Jennifer (Timothy) Graesser and Christopher (Jessica) Mankowski; cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Mark, Kaitlyn, Addison, Emma, Elise, Jackson and Claire; loving son of the late Casimer and Dorothy Mankowski; brother of the late Karen (David) Dvorak; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park at a later date. Mr. Mankowski served in the United States Air Force. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.