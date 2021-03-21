Menu
Gregory MANKOWSKI
MANKOWSKI - Gregory
Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 13, 2021. Beloved husband of Karen M. (nee Chojnacki) Mankowski; devoted father of Mark (Deanne) Mankowski, Cheryl (Sean) Troutman, Jennifer (Timothy) Graesser and Christopher (Jessica) Mankowski; cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Mark, Kaitlyn, Addison, Emma, Elise, Jackson and Claire; loving son of the late Casimer and Dorothy Mankowski; brother of the late Karen (David) Dvorak; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park at a later date. Mr. Mankowski served in the United States Air Force. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
So sorry for your loss, Greg was one of the good guys and he sure loved his Disney !! We worked at the VA together. Dale Herbert
Dale Herbert
March 26, 2021
My name is Darrel Kolb I bowled with Greg, he is going be deeply missed. My deepest condolences.
Darrel Kolb
March 22, 2021
Karen, At this most difficult time remembering you, and Greg with prayers. Greg, always a real good guy made working at the VAMC 30+ years enjoyable. Stay strong Karen...
Jim Mulderig... Pittsburgh, Pa
March 21, 2021
