Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gregory J. MILLER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
MILLER - Gregory J.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest peacefully September 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Catherine E. (nee Coates). Devoted father of Connor R. and Matthew R. Miller. Loving son of the late Robert and Mary Miller. Loving son-in-law of Richard and Elizabeth Coates. Dear brother of James (Barb) Miller, Barb (Warren) Stone, Colleen (Chris) Corbett, and the late Jan (Paul) Corrigan. Dear brother-in-law of David (Michelle) and Gary (MaryBeth) Coates. Cherished uncle of Jon, Allison, Jackie, Hannah, and Bethany. Gregory was an avid golfer, a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan, a traveler, and a proudly active member of the Kenmore United Methodist Church. He was many different things to many different people. Gregory was a husband, a father, a mentor, and a teacher, but most importantly, he was a dear friend to so many people. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday, 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday evening at 5 o'clock at the Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Rd., Kenmore. Donations may be made in Gregory's memory to the Kenmore United Methodist Church. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhom.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Sep
10
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Kenmore United Methodist Church
32 Landers Rd, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Cathy, Connor, and Matt, we are so very sorry for your loss. Greg was an amazingly kind man who did wonderful things with his time. He will be missed by many.
Kristan Plath
September 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results