MILLER - Gregory J.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest peacefully September 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Catherine E. (nee Coates). Devoted father of Connor R. and Matthew R. Miller. Loving son of the late Robert and Mary Miller. Loving son-in-law of Richard and Elizabeth Coates. Dear brother of James (Barb) Miller, Barb (Warren) Stone, Colleen (Chris) Corbett, and the late Jan (Paul) Corrigan. Dear brother-in-law of David (Michelle) and Gary (MaryBeth) Coates. Cherished uncle of Jon, Allison, Jackie, Hannah, and Bethany. Gregory was an avid golfer, a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan, a traveler, and a proudly active member of the Kenmore United Methodist Church. He was many different things to many different people. Gregory was a husband, a father, a mentor, and a teacher, but most importantly, he was a dear friend to so many people. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday, 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday evening at 5 o'clock at the Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Rd., Kenmore. Donations may be made in Gregory's memory to the Kenmore United Methodist Church. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhom.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.