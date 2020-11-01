GRZESKOWIAK - Gregory P.
Of Forestville, NY, age 63 (January 11, 1957- October 27, 2020). Beloved son of Judith M. Grzeskowiak (nee Hartloff) and the late Philip S. Grzeskowiak; partner to his adored Kathleen Brown-Webber; beloved father of Collin W. Grzeskowiak and the late Ian M. Grzeskowiak; father figure to Jen Webber and Holly Webber and beloved grandpa of Rylee Sue Grzeskowiak and Finn Webber; survived by siblings Alice A. Grucza, Mark E. Grzeskowiak, Nadine M. Grzeskowiak and Loriann Kostusiak-Pusztay (John); also survived by uncles Jerry and Gary Hartloff and uncle Henry Grzeskowiak, five nieces and nephews and many cousins. Zeke, Greg's dog, was his constant loving companion for the past fourteen years. Greg lived in Forestville, NY; formerly Boston and Hamburg, NY. A man of many talents and passions, Greg loved making people laugh. Greg recently retired from his life's work as a master cabinet maker. He loved his family, nature, travel and his wide group of friends. Please go online to www.seickandmastfuneralhome.com
for Greg's full obituary and to leave your condolences to family. A service is being planned for a later date.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.