ZABLONSKI - Gregory Simon
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on November 17, 2020. Husband of Linda (nee Breidenstein) Zablonski; devoted father of Melissa (David) Markiewicz, Jennifer Zablonski, Debra (Mark) Aldstadt and Michael Zablonski; cherished grandfather of Kaitlyn, Kyle, Mark, David, Matthew, Kendall, Chloe, Nathan, Bradley, Carter and Natalie; loving son of Sylvia and the late Walter Zablonski; dear brother of Walter (Cheryl) Zablonski, Barbara (Robert) Williams, Valerie (Dave Bukaty) Wilson, Monica (Scott Miller) Zablonski, Lisa (James) Delmont, Lawrence (Kimberly) Zablonski; Edwin (Denise) Zablonski and Susan (Michael Vertino; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 2-6 PM. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Victory Basilica. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED PLEASE WEAR A FACIAL COVERING. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 20, 2020.