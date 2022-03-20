EICHHORN - Gretchen Ann

Gretchen Ann Eichhorn, 77, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2022 with many family members by her side. She has been the love of her husband, Howie's, life for 57 years, amazing Mother to Leigha, Daryl and wife Kelly, Holly and husband James, Janine, Dawn and husband Pete, Travis, Damian and wife Rasmiyeh. Daughter of the late Carl and Marie (born Helenbrook) Miller, she is also the devoted sister of Carolyn Miller and partner Jan, Dyann (born Miller) Wolf and the late Robert Miller and wife Rhonda. Gretchen was a loving grandmother to Courtney and husband Nate, Ashley, Tyler, P.J., Derek, Alex, Nick, Jordyn, Peyton and Elsana. Nieces and nephews Gretchen, Megin, Bill, Bobby and their children also helped to fill Gretchen's heart. She was also close friends with many of her wonderful cousins. Her home of the last five years with Howie and Buster, Buddy and Zoie, their darling Shih Tzu, made her joyful. She adored playing cards, joined in bingo and shared many laughs with other apartment-building residents, many of whom have become dear friends. Gretchen grew up in Buffalo, graduating from Bennett High School in 1962, then moved to Pendleton to raise her family. She started working various jobs as a teenager and found her true career of sales after her children were grown. She excelled with Mary Kay Cosmetics and finished with cars and trucks at West Herr, where she was named Salesperson of the month numerous times. Over the past several years, her life experiences inspired her thoughts to become rhyme, resulting in a published book of poetry, "Listen with Your Heart." Many of these poems are about respect, love, kindness and treating other people the way you wish to be treated, traits which she exemplified. The family will plan a Celebration of Life to take place within the month. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







