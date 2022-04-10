Menu
Gretchen Ann EICHHORN
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 30 2022
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Classics V
EICHHORN - Gretchen Ann
(nee Miller)
Passed away surrounded by family on March 16, 2022. Gretchen was born May 5, 1944, to the late Carl and Marie Miller (Helenbrook) in Buffalo, NY. She had been the love of her husband Howie's life for 57 years; amazing mother to Leigha, Daryl (Kelly), Holly (James) Szczesniak , Janine, Dawn (Peter) Gottler, Travis, and Damian (Rasmiyeh); dearest sister of Carolyn Miller (Jan Thompson), Dyann (nee Miller) Wolf, and the late Robert Miller (Rhonda); cherished grandmother of Courtney (Nathan) Joachimi, Ashley, Tyler, PJ, Alex, Nick, Derek, Jordyn, Peyton and Elsana. Gretchen was adored by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Gretchen's Life on April 30, 2022, Classics V, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., 11 AM - 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart or American Lung Associations.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
30
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Classics V
2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., NY
