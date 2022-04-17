EICHHORN - Gretchen Ann (nee Miller)
Age 77, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2022. She has been the love of her husband, Howie's, life for 57 years, amazing mother to Leigha, Daryl and Kelly, Holly and James Szczesniak, Janine, Dawn and Pete Gottler, Travis, Damian and Rasmiyeh; daughter of the late Carl and Marie Miller, she is also the devoted sister of Carolyn Miller, Dyann (born Miller) Wolf and the late Robert Miller, and their significant others. Gretchen was a loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren, their significant others, and had numerous nieces and nephews. Gretchen grew up in Buffalo, graduating from Bennett High School in 1962, then moved to Pendleton to raise her family. She called Brighton Square Senior apartments her home for the last five years, making many good friends there. She managed many successful careers, retiring from West Herr Ford, where she was named Salesperson of the Month numerous times. Over the past several years, her life experiences inspired her thoughts to become rhyme, resulting in a published book of poetry, "Listen with Your Heart." Many of these poems are about respect, love, kindness and treating other people the way you wish to be treated, traits which she exemplified. The family has planned a Celebration of Life for Gretchen to take place at Classic V on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst on Saturday, April 30th, from 11:30 AM-3:30 PM. Donations to the American Lung Association
and American Heart Association
may be made in her honor.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.