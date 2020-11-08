Menu
Gretchen S. CREGO
CREGO - Gretchen S.
(nee Scheutzow)
November 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Burton Crego; loving mother of Celinda and Scott (AnnMarie) Crego; dear grandmother of Andrew, Carolyn and Alexander Crego. Gretchen was born in Oswego, NY. She graduated from SUNY Oswego with a Bachelor's in elementary education. She worked with children as a teacher and at the department of Social Services. She was an avid bridge player. Most of her life she resided in Baldwinsville, NY. No prior visitation. Future services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, donations in Gretchen's name may be made to the Female Charitable Society of the Village of Baldwinsville, 10 River St., Baldwinsville, NY 13027. Condolences may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Danzer, Dengler & Roberts Funeral Home
