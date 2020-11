KOEHLER - Guenter H.November 18, 2020, age 86. Beloved husband of late Gisela (nee Brunath); dear father of Hiltrud Allen, Kristina (James) Loyd and Eckart (Paulette) Koehler; loving grandfather of Stephanie, Martin, Hannah, Evan and Dylan; predeceased by brothers and sister; also survived by nieces and nephews. Guenter immigrated in the late 50s from Germany. He retired from Moog after more than 35 years and was a member of the German Club Schlaraffia Bisonia 182. Private services were held at convenience of the family. Share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com