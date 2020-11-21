KOEHLER - Guenter H.
November 18, 2020, age 86. Beloved husband of late Gisela (nee Brunath); dear father of Hiltrud Allen, Kristina (James) Loyd and Eckart (Paulette) Koehler; loving grandfather of Stephanie, Martin, Hannah, Evan and Dylan; predeceased by brothers and sister; also survived by nieces and nephews. Guenter immigrated in the late 50s from Germany. He retired from Moog after more than 35 years and was a member of the German Club Schlaraffia Bisonia 182. Private services were held at convenience of the family. Share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.