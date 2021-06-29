KARL - Gustave C. June 27, 2021, age 87, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved husband of the late Marietta D. (nee Dierich) Karl; dearest father of Kathy (Bruce) Earsing, Mike, Greg and Karen (Glen Ferris); son of the late Gustav and Mary (nee Sparrer) Karl. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Wednesday, June 30th 5-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road, (south of Como Park Blvd.). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Brothers of Mercy or Hospice Buffalo.