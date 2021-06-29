KARL - Gustave C.

June 27, 2021, age 87, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved husband of the late Marietta D. (nee Dierich) Karl; dearest father of Kathy (Bruce) Earsing, Mike, Greg and Karen (Glen Ferris); son of the late Gustav and Mary (nee Sparrer) Karl. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Wednesday, June 30th 5-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road, (south of Como Park Blvd.). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Brothers of Mercy or Hospice Buffalo.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2021.