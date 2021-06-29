Menu
Gustave C. KARL
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
KARL - Gustave C.
June 27, 2021, age 87, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved husband of the late Marietta D. (nee Dierich) Karl; dearest father of Kathy (Bruce) Earsing, Mike, Greg and Karen (Glen Ferris); son of the late Gustav and Mary (nee Sparrer) Karl. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Wednesday, June 30th 5-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road, (south of Como Park Blvd.). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Brothers of Mercy or Hospice Buffalo.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to the Karl Family. You are in my thoughts and prayers May your Dad Rest In Peace!
Alice Lorentz
Friend
June 30, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences from your work family to you and your home family. Our prayers are with you.
H & V Sales Group
Work
June 29, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your dad...my thoughts and prayers r with u Karen and family...
Theresa M Somma
Friend
June 29, 2021
I will miss your weekly visits in Karen´s yard , was an honor knowing you . R.I.P. Mr. Gus .
Howie Mook
Friend
June 29, 2021
